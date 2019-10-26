Kion Group (FRA:KGX) PT Set at €48.00 by Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank set a €48.00 ($55.81) target price on Kion Group (FRA:KGX) in a research report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on KGX. Pareto Securities set a €47.00 ($54.65) price objective on shares of Kion Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €60.00 ($69.77) target price on shares of Kion Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Baader Bank set a €56.00 ($65.12) target price on shares of Kion Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a €58.00 ($67.44) target price on shares of Kion Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €61.00 ($70.93) target price on shares of Kion Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kion Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €56.31 ($65.48).

FRA KGX traded up €0.46 ($0.53) during trading hours on Friday, reaching €58.82 ($68.40). 439,713 shares of the company traded hands. Kion Group has a 12 month low of €57.87 ($67.29) and a 12 month high of €81.82 ($95.14). The company has a 50 day moving average of €48.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of €51.12.

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, towing vehicles, and automated trucks and autonomous trucks under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, OM STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brands.

