Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kindred Biosciences is a development-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on saving and improving the lives of pets. Its mission is to bring to pets the same kinds of safe and effective medicines that human family members enjoy. The Company’s strategy is to identify compounds and targets that have already demonstrated safety and efficacy in humans and to develop therapeutics based on these validated compounds and targets for dogs, cats and horses. The Company has a deep pipeline of novel drugs and biologics in development across many therapeutic classes. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on KIN. ValuEngine raised shares of Kindred Biosciences from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Kindred Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. BidaskClub raised shares of Kindred Biosciences from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded shares of Kindred Biosciences from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Kindred Biosciences has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.28.

NASDAQ:KIN traded up $0.25 on Friday, reaching $8.15. 61,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,999. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.84. The firm has a market cap of $308.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.09 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 11.36 and a quick ratio of 10.79. Kindred Biosciences has a 52 week low of $5.96 and a 52 week high of $15.11.

Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 million. Kindred Biosciences had a negative net margin of 1,583.00% and a negative return on equity of 55.46%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kindred Biosciences will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PARK CIRCLE Co purchased a new position in shares of Kindred Biosciences during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 2,368.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,505 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,363 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Kindred Biosciences during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kindred Biosciences during the second quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kindred Biosciences in the second quarter worth $115,000. 68.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kindred Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing therapies for pets. Its product pipeline consists of small molecules and biologics for a range of indications in dogs, cats, and horses. The company offers Mirataz, a mirtazapine transdermal ointment for the management of weight loss in cats.

