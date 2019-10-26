Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 13.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 477,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,886 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.11% of Kimco Realty worth $9,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 6 Meridian raised its holdings in Kimco Realty by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 29,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 24.5% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 1.4% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 41,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 1.3% during the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $974,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 0.3% during the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 196,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,637,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. 88.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Kimco Realty stock opened at $21.15 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.84. Kimco Realty Corp has a 12 month low of $14.29 and a 12 month high of $21.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.59.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $282.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.51 million. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 33.95% and a return on equity of 7.36%. Kimco Realty’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on KIM shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Kimco Realty from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Compass Point cut Kimco Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $19.00 to $17.75 in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. ValuEngine cut Kimco Realty from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 5th. TheStreet raised Kimco Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Kimco Realty from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kimco Realty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.80.

In other news, Director Richard B. Saltzman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total value of $100,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 80,835 shares in the company, valued at $1,621,550.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

