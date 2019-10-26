Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) Holdings Lowered by Carnick & Kubik Group LLC

Carnick & Kubik Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,931 shares during the quarter. Carnick & Kubik Group LLC’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,327,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,775,497,000 after purchasing an additional 169,957 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 2.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,953,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,325,795,000 after purchasing an additional 481,402 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 0.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,137,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,720,000 after purchasing an additional 42,045 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 8.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,438,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,513,000 after purchasing an additional 331,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 0.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,002,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,196,000 after purchasing an additional 23,611 shares during the last quarter. 71.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kimberly Clark alerts:

In other news, SVP Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 26,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total transaction of $3,788,861.63. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,442,805.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Achal Agarwal sold 8,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.50, for a total value of $1,248,106.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,965,868.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,584 shares of company stock valued at $6,242,483 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kimberly Clark stock opened at $134.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $136.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.20. The company has a market cap of $46.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.43. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 1 year low of $100.32 and a 1 year high of $143.50.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.04. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 93,800.00% and a net margin of 10.96%. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.33%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KMB. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Kimberly Clark from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Atlantic Securities raised Kimberly Clark from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America raised Kimberly Clark from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank raised Kimberly Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $123.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kimberly Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.33.

About Kimberly Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

Featured Story: What is Cost of Debt?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.