Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Kimball International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th.

NASDAQ KBAL traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $20.35. The company had a trading volume of 52,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,438. Kimball International has a 1 year low of $13.49 and a 1 year high of $20.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.40 and a 200-day moving average of $17.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $753.47 million, a PE ratio of 18.21 and a beta of 0.94.

Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. Kimball International had a return on equity of 20.20% and a net margin of 5.12%. The firm had revenue of $195.57 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 19th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KBAL. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Kimball International during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kimball International by 55.7% during the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 2,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Kimball International during the second quarter valued at $54,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Kimball International by 11.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimball International during the second quarter valued at $185,000. 66.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kimball International

Kimball International, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells furniture products under the Kimball, National, and Kimball Hospitality brands in the United States and internationally. The company offers office furniture, including desks, tables, seating, bookcases, and filing and storage units for federal, state, and local government offices, as well as other government related entities; and furniture solutions, such as headboards, tables, seating, vanities, casegoods, lighting, and other products for hotel properties, and commercial and residential mixed use developments.

