Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) Updates FY19 Earnings Guidance

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.82-3.88 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.76. Kilroy Realty also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $3.82-3.88 EPS.
Shares of Kilroy Realty stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $82.08. The company had a trading volume of 522,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,433. The company’s 50-day moving average is $77.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.97. Kilroy Realty has a twelve month low of $59.05 and a twelve month high of $82.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.76.
Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.52). Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 35.04% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The company had revenue of $215.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Kilroy Realty will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.
KRC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Kilroy Realty from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty from $89.00 to $86.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. BTIG Research set a $89.00 target price on shares of Kilroy Realty and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets restated a buy rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of Kilroy Realty in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $91.00 target price on shares of Kilroy Realty and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $84.00.
Kilroy Realty Company Profile
Kilroy Realty Corporation (KRC), a publicly traded real estate investment trust and member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index, is one of the West Coast's premier landlords. The company has over 70 years of experience developing, acquiring and managing office and mixed-use real estate assets. The company provides physical work environments that foster creativity and productivity and serves a broad roster of dynamic, innovation-driven tenants, including technology, entertainment, digital media and health care companies.
See Also: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)
Receive News & Ratings for Kilroy Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kilroy Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.