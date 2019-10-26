Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) Updates FY19 Earnings Guidance

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.82-3.88 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.76. Kilroy Realty also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $3.82-3.88 EPS.

Shares of Kilroy Realty stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $82.08. The company had a trading volume of 522,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,433. The company’s 50-day moving average is $77.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.97. Kilroy Realty has a twelve month low of $59.05 and a twelve month high of $82.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.76.

Get Kilroy Realty alerts:

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.52). Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 35.04% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The company had revenue of $215.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Kilroy Realty will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. Kilroy Realty’s payout ratio is 55.75%.

KRC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Kilroy Realty from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty from $89.00 to $86.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. BTIG Research set a $89.00 target price on shares of Kilroy Realty and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets restated a buy rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of Kilroy Realty in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $91.00 target price on shares of Kilroy Realty and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $84.00.

Kilroy Realty Company Profile

Kilroy Realty Corporation (KRC), a publicly traded real estate investment trust and member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index, is one of the West Coast's premier landlords. The company has over 70 years of experience developing, acquiring and managing office and mixed-use real estate assets. The company provides physical work environments that foster creativity and productivity and serves a broad roster of dynamic, innovation-driven tenants, including technology, entertainment, digital media and health care companies.

See Also: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Kilroy Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kilroy Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.