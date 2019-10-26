KickCoin Market Cap Reaches $1.52 Million (KICK)

KickCoin (CURRENCY:KICK) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 26th. In the last week, KickCoin has traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar. One KickCoin token can currently be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, Exmo, Bibox and Mercatox. KickCoin has a market cap of $1.52 million and approximately $62,317.00 worth of KickCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get KickCoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003238 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011064 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.48 or 0.00203067 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $135.02 or 0.01483636 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000691 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00030293 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.87 or 0.00097436 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

KickCoin Token Profile

KickCoin launched on July 26th, 2017. KickCoin’s total supply is 1,690,795,943 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,641,170,126 tokens. The official message board for KickCoin is medium.com/@kickico . The Reddit community for KickCoin is /r/KICKICO_Platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for KickCoin is www.kickico.com . KickCoin’s official Twitter account is @KICKICOplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

KickCoin Token Trading

KickCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Mercatox, YoBit, Gate.io, IDEX, HitBTC, Exmo, Bibox, CoinBene, Kucoin and Bancor Network. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KickCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KickCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for KickCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KickCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.