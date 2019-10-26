KeyCorp Weighs in on Cleveland-Cliffs Inc’s Q4 2019 Earnings (NYSE:CLF)

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp dropped their Q4 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 21st. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.40 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.43. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Cleveland-Cliffs’ FY2020 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Cleveland-Cliffs from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Cowen set a $10.00 price target on Cleveland-Cliffs and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.67.

Shares of NYSE CLF opened at $7.15 on Thursday. Cleveland-Cliffs has a one year low of $6.59 and a one year high of $12.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.11.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The mining company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.09. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 125.91% and a net margin of 38.99%. The firm had revenue of $555.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.88 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. General American Investors Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 869,669 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $6,279,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 455,183 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,286,000 after purchasing an additional 23,338 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,580,000. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 60.6% in the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 799,161 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,770,000 after purchasing an additional 301,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $773,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John T. Baldwin bought 6,000 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.70 per share, for a total transaction of $52,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 107,727 shares in the company, valued at $937,224.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John T. Baldwin bought 7,000 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.27 per share, with a total value of $57,890.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 114,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $948,792.29. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 67,500 shares of company stock valued at $551,320. 1.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Cleveland-Cliffs’s dividend payout ratio is 11.27%.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc operates as an iron ore mining company in the United States. The company operates four iron ore mines in Michigan and Minnesota. It sells its products to integrated steel companies and steel producers in the United States and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

