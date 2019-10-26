Kering (EPA:KER) Given a €602.00 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group set a €602.00 ($700.00) price objective on Kering (EPA:KER) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a €480.00 ($558.14) target price on shares of Kering and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €560.00 ($651.16) target price on shares of Kering and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €540.00 ($627.91) target price on shares of Kering and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. UBS Group set a €554.00 ($644.19) target price on shares of Kering and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €520.00 ($604.65) target price on shares of Kering and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kering currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €557.64 ($648.42).

EPA:KER traded up €41.30 ($48.02) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting €514.00 ($597.67). 647,929 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 233,612. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €461.70. Kering has a fifty-two week low of €231.35 ($269.01) and a fifty-two week high of €417.40 ($485.35).

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories worldwide. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, and other leather products; eyewear and textile accessories; jewelry and watches; and T-shirts, sweatshirts, polo shirts, etc., as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

