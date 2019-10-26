K12 (NYSE:LRN) Upgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of K12 (NYSE:LRN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research set a $40.00 price objective on shares of K12 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Sidoti raised shares of K12 from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of K12 from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. William Blair began coverage on shares of K12 in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of K12 from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. K12 has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.50.

Get K12 alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LRN traded up $1.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 683,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,433. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.23 and a 200-day moving average of $29.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $821.56 million, a P/E ratio of 23.60, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a quick ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. K12 has a 12-month low of $18.90 and a 12-month high of $37.43.

K12 (NYSE:LRN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $257.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.94 million. K12 had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 3.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.22) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that K12 will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in K12 during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of K12 by 262.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of K12 during the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of K12 by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of K12 by 507.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,968 shares during the last quarter. 87.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About K12

K12 Inc, a technology-based education company, together with its subsidiaries, provides online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade in the United States and internationally. The company also offers curriculum and technology solutions for full-time virtual and blended programs; full-time virtual programs, semester courses, and supplemental educational products; teacher training, teaching, and other academic and technology support services to public schools, school districts, private schools, charter schools, early childhood learning centers, and corporate partners.

Further Reading: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for K12 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K12 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.