Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.79.

Several brokerages have recently commented on JNPR. Evercore ISI began coverage on Juniper Networks in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Barclays began coverage on Juniper Networks in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lowered Juniper Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Juniper Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Friday.

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

In related news, Director William Stensrud sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total value of $189,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 77,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,089,537.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,500 shares of company stock valued at $737,990. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNPR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Juniper Networks by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,194,255 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,611,000 after purchasing an additional 439,105 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in Juniper Networks by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,470,594 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,162,000 after purchasing an additional 183,586 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc. boosted its position in Juniper Networks by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 28,600 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC boosted its position in Juniper Networks by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 90,943 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after purchasing an additional 4,730 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in Juniper Networks during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

JNPR stock traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $25.23. 5,612,001 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,739,825. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Juniper Networks has a 12-month low of $22.42 and a 12-month high of $30.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.98.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The network equipment provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 8.35%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. Juniper Networks’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Juniper Networks will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Juniper Networks declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, October 24th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the network equipment provider to buy up to 11.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers various routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy new high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that functions as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

Read More: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.