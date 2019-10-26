JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims China Metro Rural (NYSEMKT:CNR) Target Price to $123.00

China Metro Rural (NYSEMKT:CNR) had its price objective lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $128.00 to $123.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CNR. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on China Metro Rural from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on China Metro Rural from $121.00 to $118.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised China Metro Rural from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Barclays reissued a hold rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of China Metro Rural in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an average rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of China Metro Rural in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $107.57.

China Metro Rural (NYSEMKT:CNR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 183.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share.

In other China Metro Rural news, Director Daniel C. Janki bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.20 per share, with a total value of $210,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Donald Riley bought 25,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.94 per share, for a total transaction of $100,470.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired 98,500 shares of company stock worth $406,380 over the last three months.

About China Metro Rural

China Metro-Rural Holdings Limited is a developer and operator of integrated agricultural logistics and trade centers in China. The Company’s segments include agricultural logistics, and rural-urban migration and city re-development. The Company’s agricultural logistics business includes development and operation of integrated agricultural logistics and trade centers and supporting facilities, and property management, which engages in the management of developed properties within the logistics platforms, known as China Northeast Logistics Cities.

