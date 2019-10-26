JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Sell” Rating for Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. They presently have a $220.00 price objective on the electric vehicle producer’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 32.95% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on TSLA. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Tesla from $394.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Wedbush set a $220.00 price objective on Tesla and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Cowen set a $140.00 price objective on Tesla and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $264.81.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $328.13 on Thursday. Tesla has a 52 week low of $176.99 and a 52 week high of $379.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $245.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $234.37.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $2.28. Tesla had a negative return on equity of 13.96% and a negative net margin of 3.39%. The firm had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla will post -7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jeffrey B. Straubel sold 15,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.45, for a total transaction of $3,456,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 287,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,305,765.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 150 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total transaction of $39,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,580,962. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,450 shares of company stock worth $3,566,021 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 520 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 4,050 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $976,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 994 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Clarus Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Tesla by 83.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 110 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 3,560 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. 54.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

