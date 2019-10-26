JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Price Target to $40.00

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $52.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the social networking company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 32.01% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on TWTR. Aegis lowered shares of Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 30th. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Twitter in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $34.50 price target (down previously from $42.00) on shares of Twitter in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Twitter currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.44.

Twitter stock opened at $30.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.92. The company has a current ratio of 8.69, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.77 billion, a PE ratio of 55.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.59. Twitter has a 1-year low of $26.26 and a 1-year high of $45.85.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $824.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $875.21 million. Twitter had a net margin of 47.67% and a return on equity of 6.07%. Twitter’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Twitter will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.88, for a total transaction of $351,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Robert Kaiden sold 9,441 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.04, for a total transaction of $406,340.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 96,921 shares of company stock worth $4,002,540. 2.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc boosted its position in Twitter by 55.6% during the 3rd quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 56,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Chesapeake Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Twitter during the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Twitter by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 836,758 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $34,484,000 after buying an additional 37,842 shares during the period. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP boosted its position in Twitter by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 25,250 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Twitter during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,919,000. 69.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Twitter

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

