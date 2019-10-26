JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “€86.00” Price Target for Takeaway.com (AMS:TKWY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €86.00 ($100.00) target price on Takeaway.com (AMS:TKWY) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on TKWY. Deutsche Bank set a €77.00 ($89.53) price objective on shares of Takeaway.com and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. UBS Group set a €81.00 ($94.19) price objective on shares of Takeaway.com and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. HSBC set a €95.00 ($110.47) price objective on shares of Takeaway.com and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Barclays set a €88.00 ($102.33) price objective on shares of Takeaway.com and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €88.00 ($102.33) price objective on shares of Takeaway.com and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €77.36 ($89.96).

