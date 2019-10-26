JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “€56.00” Price Target for Kion Group (FRA:KGX)

Kion Group (FRA:KGX) has been assigned a €56.00 ($65.12) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 4.79% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on KGX. Morgan Stanley set a €52.00 ($60.47) price objective on shares of Kion Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Main First Bank set a €45.00 ($52.33) price objective on shares of Kion Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €60.00 ($69.77) price objective on shares of Kion Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank set a €48.00 ($55.81) price objective on shares of Kion Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €56.00 ($65.12) price objective on shares of Kion Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €56.31 ($65.48).

Shares of KGX stock opened at €58.82 ($68.40) on Thursday. Kion Group has a 1 year low of €57.87 ($67.29) and a 1 year high of €81.82 ($95.14). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €48.42 and a 200-day moving average price of €51.12.

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, towing vehicles, and automated trucks and autonomous trucks under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, OM STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brands.

