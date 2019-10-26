John W. Sammon, Jr. Sells 12,273 Shares of PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) Stock

PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) Director John W. Sammon, Jr. sold 12,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.41, for a total value of $287,310.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,248,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,628,699.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE PAR opened at $24.77 on Friday. PAR Technology Co. has a one year low of $15.22 and a one year high of $29.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $384.88 million, a PE ratio of -79.90 and a beta of -0.17.

Get PAR Technology alerts:

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.06). PAR Technology had a negative net margin of 14.68% and a negative return on equity of 19.16%. The firm had revenue of $44.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.05 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that PAR Technology Co. will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.31%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of PAR Technology by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 146,739 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,138,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of PAR Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of PAR Technology by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,178 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of PAR Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of PAR Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. 57.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PAR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut PAR Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 10th. Sidoti raised PAR Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, ValuEngine cut PAR Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

PAR Technology Company Profile

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides management technology solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) technology solutions, including cloud-based, software-as-a-service Brink and on-premise POS PixelPoint solutions, and its POS hardware platforms, as well as installation, technical, and maintenance support services.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Capital?



Receive News & Ratings for PAR Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PAR Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.