John W. Sammon, Jr. Sells 12,273 Shares of PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) Stock

PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) Director John W. Sammon, Jr. sold 12,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.41, for a total value of $287,310.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,248,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,628,699.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of NYSE PAR opened at $24.77 on Friday. PAR Technology Co. has a one year low of $15.22 and a one year high of $29.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $384.88 million, a PE ratio of -79.90 and a beta of -0.17.
PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.06). PAR Technology had a negative net margin of 14.68% and a negative return on equity of 19.16%. The firm had revenue of $44.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.05 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that PAR Technology Co. will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of PAR Technology by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 146,739 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,138,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of PAR Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of PAR Technology by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,178 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of PAR Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of PAR Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. 57.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
PAR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut PAR Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 10th. Sidoti raised PAR Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, ValuEngine cut PAR Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.50.
PAR Technology Company Profile
PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides management technology solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) technology solutions, including cloud-based, software-as-a-service Brink and on-premise POS PixelPoint solutions, and its POS hardware platforms, as well as installation, technical, and maintenance support services.
