JGP Wealth Management LLC Invests $212,000 in KLA-Tencor Corp (NASDAQ:KLAC)

JGP Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in KLA-Tencor Corp (NASDAQ:KLAC) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boltwood Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of KLA-Tencor by 21.0% during the second quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 6,895 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in KLA-Tencor during the second quarter worth about $283,000. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in KLA-Tencor by 15.1% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 34,933 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,129,000 after buying an additional 4,591 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in KLA-Tencor by 0.9% during the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 23,839 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,818,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in KLA-Tencor by 2.5% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 9,454 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

KLA-Tencor stock opened at $169.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $157.50 and its 200-day moving average is $131.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.73. KLA-Tencor Corp has a 12 month low of $80.65 and a 12 month high of $170.29.

KLA-Tencor (NASDAQ:KLAC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. KLA-Tencor had a return on equity of 60.86% and a net margin of 25.73%. The business’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.22 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that KLA-Tencor Corp will post 9.5 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on KLAC shares. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on KLA-Tencor from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of KLA-Tencor in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Evercore ISI upgraded KLA-Tencor from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded KLA-Tencor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded KLA-Tencor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.23.

In other KLA-Tencor news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 6,751 shares of KLA-Tencor stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.01, for a total transaction of $1,066,725.51. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,352.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 1,988 shares of KLA-Tencor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.46, for a total value of $259,354.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,284 shares of company stock valued at $6,893,570 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

KLA-Tencor Company Profile

KLA-Tencor Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

