Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL)

Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2019 EPS estimates for Charles River Laboratories Intl. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Windley now expects that the medical research company will post earnings of $6.46 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $6.47. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Charles River Laboratories Intl.’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.77 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $2.08 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $7.32 EPS.

Get Charles River Laboratories Intl. alerts:

Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical research company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.08. Charles River Laboratories Intl. had a return on equity of 22.01% and a net margin of 8.94%. The business had revenue of $657.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

CRL has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a $138.00 target price on Charles River Laboratories Intl. and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.46.

Shares of NYSE:CRL opened at $129.06 on Thursday. Charles River Laboratories Intl. has a 1 year low of $103.00 and a 1 year high of $149.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

In related news, insider David Ross Smith sold 1,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total value of $162,819.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,519,467.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 253.2% in the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 219 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 132.1% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 75.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 387 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. in the second quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. in the second quarter worth approximately $71,000. 94.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

See Also: What is a front-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories Intl. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories Intl. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.