JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Vertical Group

Vertical Group began coverage on shares of JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of JD.Com in a report on Monday, August 19th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of JD.Com in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of JD.Com in a report on Monday, August 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $36.50 price objective for the company. 86 Research upgraded shares of JD.Com from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of JD.Com from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $33.70.

JD traded up $0.44 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.16. The stock had a trading volume of 16,640,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,383,559. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.91. JD.Com has a one year low of $19.21 and a one year high of $32.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.01 and a 200-day moving average of $29.45. The stock has a market cap of $44.82 billion, a PE ratio of -1,038.67 and a beta of 1.31.

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The information services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.18. JD.Com had a net margin of 1.23% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The business had revenue of $150.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. JD.Com’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that JD.Com will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of JD.Com by 7.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,098,667 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,275,167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,832,447 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP increased its stake in shares of JD.Com by 175.5% during the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 31,821,898 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $963,885,000 after purchasing an additional 20,269,351 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of JD.Com by 31.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 30,060,389 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $910,528,000 after purchasing an additional 7,267,968 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of JD.Com by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,912,952 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $875,773,000 after purchasing an additional 236,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. increased its position in shares of JD.Com by 4.7% during the second quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. now owns 15,750,469 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $477,082,000 after acquiring an additional 709,226 shares in the last quarter. 40.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JD.Com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

