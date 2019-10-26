Jag Capital Management LLC Has $694,000 Position in Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Jag Capital Management LLC grew its position in Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,012 shares during the quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Microchip Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Microchip Technology by 118.0% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 447 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Spectrum Management Group Inc. increased its position in Microchip Technology by 127.1% in the 2nd quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc. now owns 452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Microchip Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Microchip Technology by 74.9% in the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MCHP. Longbow Research began coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $87.93 price target for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC set a $100.00 price target on shares of Microchip Technology and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.62.

In related news, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 3,437 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.60, for a total transaction of $304,518.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,610,570.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,937 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.60, for a total transaction of $171,618.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $93.90 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $93.18 and its 200-day moving average is $90.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.93. Microchip Technology Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.70 and a 52 week high of $101.35. The firm has a market cap of $22.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.41.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.16. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 27.79%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

