Jag Capital Management LLC Has $370,000 Stock Holdings in Ellington Financial Inc (NYSE:EFC)

Jag Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Ellington Financial Inc (NYSE:EFC) by 3.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 822 shares during the quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ellington Financial were worth $370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Ellington Financial by 9.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 27,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 2,252 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Ellington Financial by 41.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 391,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,032,000 after buying an additional 115,039 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Ellington Financial by 36.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 181,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,212,000 after buying an additional 48,480 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Ellington Financial in the second quarter valued at about $324,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ellington Financial by 421.5% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 492,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,849,000 after buying an additional 398,068 shares during the period. 50.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ellington Financial alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Ellington Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of Ellington Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ellington Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Nomura assumed coverage on shares of Ellington Financial in a research note on Friday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.75.

NYSE EFC opened at $18.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 43.66 and a current ratio of 43.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.92. Ellington Financial Inc has a twelve month low of $14.69 and a twelve month high of $18.50. The stock has a market cap of $621.72 million, a PE ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.39.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $38.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.46 million. Ellington Financial had a net margin of 21.99% and a return on equity of 8.70%. Research analysts forecast that Ellington Financial Inc will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 30th. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 119.15%.

Ellington Financial Profile

Ellington Financial LLC, through its subsidiary Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company acquires and manages mortgage-related assets, including residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ellington Financial Inc (NYSE:EFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Ellington Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellington Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.