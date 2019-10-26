Jag Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:GPMT)

Jag Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:GPMT) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,006 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,848 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Granite Point Mortgage Trust were worth $975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Delphi Management Inc. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $450,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 231.1% in the second quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 77,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 54,096 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 9.6% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 272,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,226,000 after purchasing an additional 23,836 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 53.9% in the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 8,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 7.6% in the second quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 266,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,105,000 after purchasing an additional 18,680 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GPMT shares. Raymond James lowered Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $21.00 to $20.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th.

In other Granite Point Mortgage Trust news, COO Steven Plust acquired 10,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.56 per share, for a total transaction of $196,736.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust stock opened at $18.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.42. Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc has a fifty-two week low of $17.45 and a fifty-two week high of $19.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 28.84 and a current ratio of 28.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.50 and a 200 day moving average of $18.83.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $27.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.90 million. Granite Point Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 31.28%. Analysts forecast that Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 3rd were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.09%. Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is 118.31%.

About Granite Point Mortgage Trust

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, its investment portfolio includes 94 commercial real estate debt investments.

