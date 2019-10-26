J Smart & Co (Contractors) PLC (SMJ) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 5th

J Smart & Co (Contractors) PLC (LON:SMJ) declared a dividend on Thursday, October 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.24 ($0.03) per share on Monday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. This is a boost from J Smart & Co (Contractors) PLC’s previous dividend of $0.95. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of SMJ opened at GBX 116.50 ($1.52) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.25, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 115.12 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 114.16. J Smart & Co has a 52-week low of GBX 107.50 ($1.40) and a 52-week high of GBX 126 ($1.65). The firm has a market cap of $50.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20.

J Smart & Co (Contractors) PLC Company Profile

J. Smart & Co (Contractors) PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in contracting, developing, and constructing public works, shopping centers, offices, factories, warehouses, local authority, and landlords and private housing projects in the United Kingdom. It also contracts building and civil engineering projects; develops and sells residential properties; develops industrial and commercial properties for lease; manufactures and supplies hydraulically pressed concrete products; provides serviced office spaces; carries out small to medium sized building and civil engineering works for various clients; and offers plumbing support services to the construction companies.

