J Smart & Co (Contractors) PLC (SMJ) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 5th

J Smart & Co (Contractors) PLC (LON:SMJ) declared a dividend on Thursday, October 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.24 ($0.03) per share on Monday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. This is a boost from J Smart & Co (Contractors) PLC’s previous dividend of $0.95. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Shares of SMJ opened at GBX 116.50 ($1.52) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.25, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 115.12 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 114.16. J Smart & Co has a 52-week low of GBX 107.50 ($1.40) and a 52-week high of GBX 126 ($1.65). The firm has a market cap of $50.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20.
J Smart & Co (Contractors) PLC Company Profile
