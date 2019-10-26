J & J Snack Foods Corp (NASDAQ:JJSF) Shares Bought by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods Corp (NASDAQ:JJSF) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,855 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in J & J Snack Foods were worth $621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JJSF. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 179.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,943,000 after purchasing an additional 24,008 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian raised its position in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 4,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new position in shares of J & J Snack Foods during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,427,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,265,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.62% of the company’s stock.

In other J & J Snack Foods news, SVP Robert Joseph Pape sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.90, for a total value of $464,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,747,787.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Dan Fachner sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.88, for a total transaction of $1,409,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,219,372.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,000 shares of company stock worth $6,410,600 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

JJSF stock traded down $1.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $188.96. The stock had a trading volume of 67,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,285. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 46.54 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $192.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $174.10. J & J Snack Foods Corp has a 12-month low of $138.40 and a 12-month high of $196.84.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $326.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.67 million. J & J Snack Foods had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that J & J Snack Foods Corp will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 18th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. J & J Snack Foods’s payout ratio is 49.26%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded J & J Snack Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Consumer Edge upgraded J & J Snack Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded J & J Snack Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.50.

About J & J Snack Foods

J & J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

