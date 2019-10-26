Iungo Price Reaches $0.0021 on Top Exchanges (ING)

Iungo (CURRENCY:ING) traded 10% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 26th. Iungo has a total market cap of $84,023.00 and approximately $184.00 worth of Iungo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Iungo token can now be purchased for about $0.0021 or 0.00000023 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, IDEX and YoBit. Over the last seven days, Iungo has traded 2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00037956 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00006730 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $501.75 or 0.05477311 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000394 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0951 or 0.00001038 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000241 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00044171 BTC.

BitForex Token (BF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000150 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Iungo Profile

Iungo (CRYPTO:ING) is a token. It was first traded on September 21st, 2017. Iungo’s total supply is 62,553,604 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Iungo is medium.com/@iungo . The Reddit community for Iungo is /r/iungo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Iungo is iungo.network . Iungo’s official Twitter account is @IUNGOnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Iungo

Iungo can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, YoBit and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Iungo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Iungo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Iungo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

