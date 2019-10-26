iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) Stake Boosted by Strategic Investment Advisors MI

Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 85,299 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,381 shares during the period. iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF accounts for 2.1% of Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF were worth $4,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nikulski Financial Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 13,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,327,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,157,000 after buying an additional 130,620 shares during the last quarter. Kwmg LLC bought a new stake in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $4,947,000. Personal Wealth Partners lifted its stake in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 44.2% in the third quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 11,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO lifted its stake in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 7.0% in the third quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter.

NEAR stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.34. The company had a trading volume of 733,355 shares. iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.10 and a one year high of $50.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.26.

