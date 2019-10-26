iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Shares Bought by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 56.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,761 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. South Texas Money Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 107.4% during the second quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd. now owns 7,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after buying an additional 3,904 shares during the period. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $3,422,000. Cooper Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Insight 2811 Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 38,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,548,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares during the period.

Shares of IWP opened at $143.60 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $105.97 and a fifty-two week high of $148.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.53.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.1892 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

