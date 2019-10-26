iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Shares Bought by FormulaFolio Investments LLC

FormulaFolio Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 4,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, John G Ullman & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $289,000. 79.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF alerts:

NASDAQ IBB opened at $105.59 on Friday. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a one year low of $89.01 and a one year high of $116.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.73.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a $0.0715 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Featured Article: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.