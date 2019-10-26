iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Position Reduced by Price Wealth LLC

Price Wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 451,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,099 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 6.0% of Price Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Price Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $18,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Kavar Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 63.8% in the second quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth about $63,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.30 on Friday, reaching $42.70. The stock had a trading volume of 48,783,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,182,125. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $37.58 and a 1 year high of $44.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.76.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

