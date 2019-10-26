iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) is Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s 8th Largest Position

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP trimmed its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,556 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF comprises about 1.9% of Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $4,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $23,798,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 108.9% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 448,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,212,000 after buying an additional 233,698 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 105.7% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 436,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,235,000 after buying an additional 224,186 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $17,971,000. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $10,734,000.

BATS:EFG traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $82.03. 230,901 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $67.58 and a twelve month high of $85.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $80.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.65.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

