iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGIB) Holdings Raised by Strategic Investment Advisors MI

Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its stake in shares of iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGIB) by 14.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,596 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,004 shares during the quarter. iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 1.1% of Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,135,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 6,066,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,498,000 after acquiring an additional 198,475 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank grew its stake in iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 584,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,276,000 after acquiring an additional 139,041 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 819,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,671,000 after acquiring an additional 82,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 501,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,575,000 after acquiring an additional 79,667 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IGIB traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $57.87. 485,078 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 848,329. iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $51.96 and a 1 year high of $58.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.72.

