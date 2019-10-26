iShares Evolved U.S. Healthcare Staples ETF (BATS:IEHS) Stock Price Up 0.8%

iShares Evolved U.S. Healthcare Staples ETF (BATS:IEHS) rose 0.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $29.35 and last traded at $29.28, approximately 1,181 shares were traded during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at $29.04.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.83 and a 200 day moving average of $28.53.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a $0.0819 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a yield of 1.4%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEHS. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Evolved U.S. Healthcare Staples ETF in the second quarter valued at about $826,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Evolved U.S. Healthcare Staples ETF in the second quarter worth about $334,000. Finally, Intl Fcstone Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Evolved U.S. Healthcare Staples ETF by 11.1% in the second quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. now owns 10,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter.

Further Reading: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Evolved U.S. Healthcare Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Evolved U.S. Healthcare Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.