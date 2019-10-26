iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF) Shares Acquired by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF) by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,159 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,987 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA Small-Cap ETF were worth $964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA Small-Cap ETF by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 265,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,706,000 after acquiring an additional 64,299 shares in the last quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA Small-Cap ETF by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 72,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,942,000 after acquiring an additional 18,099 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,935,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA Small-Cap ETF by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 24,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 2,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA Small-Cap ETF by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SMLF opened at $40.90 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.54 and a fifty-two week high of $42.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.02.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.1153 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th.

Featured Story: Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.