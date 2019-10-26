iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Retirement Planning Group

Retirement Planning Group decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 361 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 0.4% of Retirement Planning Group’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Retirement Planning Group’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,097,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,060,840,000 after buying an additional 2,631,883 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,654,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,673,223,000 after buying an additional 2,097,114 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 92.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,125,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,395,058,000 after buying an additional 3,911,848 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,664,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,259,162,000 after buying an additional 121,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 6,339,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,868,634,000 after buying an additional 588,952 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IVV stock opened at $303.31 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $299.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $294.22. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $235.46 and a 12 month high of $304.40.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a $1.4827 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

