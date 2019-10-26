iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) Shares Sold by Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) by 20.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,313 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the second quarter worth $36,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the second quarter worth $42,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the third quarter worth $42,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 33.0% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IEUR opened at $47.16 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.94. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.84 and a fifty-two week high of $47.82.

