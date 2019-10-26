iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Acquired by JGP Wealth Management LLC

JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,601 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,510 shares during the quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 43.4% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 41,029,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,519,228,000 after purchasing an additional 12,421,182 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 23.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,479,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,792,424,000 after acquiring an additional 8,704,738 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 49,792,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,042,814,000 after acquiring an additional 3,842,933 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,711,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,058,779,000 after acquiring an additional 2,519,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4,775.3% in the second quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,064,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,776,000 after acquiring an additional 2,022,401 shares during the last quarter.

BATS IEFA opened at $62.87 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.22 and a 200-day moving average of $60.87.

