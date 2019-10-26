iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Shares Purchased by Brinker Capital Inc.

Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $1,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

Shares of HDV opened at $94.29 on Friday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $79.39 and a twelve month high of $96.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $93.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a $0.8574 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th.

