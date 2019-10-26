iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) Shares Down 2.9% on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) fell 2.9% on Thursday after Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on the stock from $65.00 to $45.00. Canaccord Genuity currently has a hold rating on the stock. iRobot traded as low as $44.00 and last traded at $47.62, 62,971 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 95% from the average session volume of 1,350,913 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.06.

IRBT has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine upgraded iRobot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. TheStreet downgraded iRobot from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Dougherty & Co restated a “neutral” rating on shares of iRobot in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of iRobot in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on iRobot from $69.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.32.

Get iRobot alerts:

In other iRobot news, Director Mohamad Ali sold 780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total value of $47,665.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,634 shares in the company, valued at $772,063.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iRobot during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of iRobot by 85.1% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of iRobot by 66.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iRobot by 712.2% during the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iRobot by 66.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter.

The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.50.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.70. iRobot had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 7.72%. The business had revenue of $289.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that iRobot Co. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

About iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT)

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots for the consumer market worldwide. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Mirra Pool Cleaning Robot to clean residential pools and removes debris as small as two microns from pool floors, walls, and stairs.

Featured Story: What is the balance sheet?



Receive News & Ratings for iRobot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRobot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.