IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $2.00 price objective on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.53% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “IRIDEX Corporation is the leading worldwide provider of semiconductor-based laser systems used to treat eye diseases in ophthalmology and skin lesions in dermatology. The products are sold in the United States predominantly through a direct sales force and internationally through independent distributors. The company markets the products using three brand names: IRIS Medical to the ophthalmology market, IRIDERM to the dermatology market, and Light Solutions to the research market. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of IRIDEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

NASDAQ:IRIX opened at $1.86 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 3.41. IRIDEX has a 52 week low of $1.50 and a 52 week high of $6.00.

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $10.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.94 million. IRIDEX had a negative net margin of 26.02% and a negative return on equity of 39.42%. Equities analysts expect that IRIDEX will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IRIX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of IRIDEX by 119.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 749,545 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,410,000 after purchasing an additional 407,600 shares in the last quarter. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC acquired a new position in shares of IRIDEX during the second quarter worth $901,000. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of IRIDEX during the second quarter worth $677,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of IRIDEX during the second quarter worth $554,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of IRIDEX during the second quarter worth $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.47% of the company’s stock.

About IRIDEX

IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. The company offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser systems, which are used for the treatment of diabetic macular edema and other retinal diseases; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser systems, which are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.

