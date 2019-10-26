Iradimed Corp (NASDAQ:IRMD) VP Brent Johnson Sells 4,000 Shares

Iradimed Corp (NASDAQ:IRMD) VP Brent Johnson sold 4,000 shares of Iradimed stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.81, for a total transaction of $95,240.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,768 shares in the company, valued at $89,716.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Brent Johnson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 23rd, Brent Johnson sold 4,000 shares of Iradimed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total transaction of $95,120.00.

On Monday, October 21st, Brent Johnson sold 2,000 shares of Iradimed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $46,000.00.

On Friday, October 18th, Brent Johnson sold 2,000 shares of Iradimed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total transaction of $45,800.00.

On Wednesday, October 16th, Brent Johnson sold 3,000 shares of Iradimed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total transaction of $65,760.00.

On Monday, October 14th, Brent Johnson sold 1,902 shares of Iradimed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.82, for a total transaction of $41,501.64.

On Friday, October 11th, Brent Johnson sold 1,300 shares of Iradimed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.63, for a total transaction of $28,119.00.

On Wednesday, October 9th, Brent Johnson sold 3,000 shares of Iradimed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.99, for a total transaction of $65,970.00.

On Monday, October 7th, Brent Johnson sold 2,000 shares of Iradimed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.34, for a total transaction of $44,680.00.

On Friday, October 4th, Brent Johnson sold 4,000 shares of Iradimed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total transaction of $86,800.00.

On Wednesday, October 2nd, Brent Johnson sold 1,000 shares of Iradimed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $21,000.00.

Shares of Iradimed stock opened at $23.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 10.29, a quick ratio of 9.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.82. Iradimed Corp has a 52 week low of $16.68 and a 52 week high of $30.90. The stock has a market cap of $268.32 million, a PE ratio of 44.53 and a beta of 1.56.

Iradimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. Iradimed had a net margin of 23.92% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The firm had revenue of $9.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.91 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Iradimed Corp will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on IRMD. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Iradimed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Iradimed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IRMD. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in Iradimed in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,696,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Iradimed by 765.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 74,416 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 65,819 shares in the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC purchased a new position in Iradimed in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,383,000. RK Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Iradimed by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 193,574 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,959,000 after purchasing an additional 63,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Iradimed by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 390,592 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,988,000 after purchasing an additional 49,042 shares in the last quarter. 30.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Iradimed Company Profile

IRADIMED CORPORATION develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices, and related accessories and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets; and MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system.

