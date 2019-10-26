IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) Lifted to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on IPGP. Canaccord Genuity set a $150.00 target price on shares of IPG Photonics and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of IPG Photonics to $175.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $204.00 to $190.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $163.33.

Shares of IPGP traded up $3.97 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $143.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 276,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,704. The company has a quick ratio of 6.47, a current ratio of 8.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $135.21 and a 200 day moving average of $139.81. IPG Photonics has a 1 year low of $104.64 and a 1 year high of $182.17. The company has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 2.18.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.07). IPG Photonics had a net margin of 22.23% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The company had revenue of $363.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that IPG Photonics will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other IPG Photonics news, insider Igor Samartsev sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total transaction of $104,008.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 33.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IPGP. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 342.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 235,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,708,000 after buying an additional 182,112 shares in the last quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 3.4% during the second quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 9,359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 268.4% during the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 1,806 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics in the second quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Finally, Renaissance Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics in the second quarter valued at approximately $308,000. 64.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About IPG Photonics

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include low, medium, and high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; laser diode chips and packaged laser diodes; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

