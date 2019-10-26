Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.48, Fidelity Earnings reports. Investar had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 18.44%. The business had revenue of $17.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.18 million.

Shares of ISTR stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,439. Investar has a one year low of $19.49 and a one year high of $26.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.57 million, a P/E ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 0.16.

Get Investar alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 7th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This is a positive change from Investar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. Investar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.63%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ISTR shares. ValuEngine lowered Investar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Investar in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Raymond James upgraded Investar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Investar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

In other news, CEO John J. D’angelo sold 4,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total value of $109,768.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 158,563 shares in the company, valued at $3,726,230.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ryan P. Finnan sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total value of $35,055.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,891.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,857 shares of company stock valued at $160,602 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.64% of the company’s stock.

About Investar

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in South Louisiana. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit cards; and mobile banking services.

Featured Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Investar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.