Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stock Holdings Lifted by Piershale Financial Group Inc.

Piershale Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 17,372 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises about 11.3% of Piershale Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Piershale Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $19,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.8% in the second quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 2,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.5% in the second quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.1% in the third quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 5,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.8% in the second quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 8.3% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 46.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Shares of QQQ traded up $1.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $195.64. The stock had a trading volume of 21,464,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,243,540. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $190.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $187.34. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $143.46 and a 52 week high of $195.74.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be paid a $0.3842 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd. This represents a yield of 0.8%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Recommended Story: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.