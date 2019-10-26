Invesco Ltd. Sells 1,562 Shares of Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY)

Invesco Ltd. reduced its holdings in Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,562 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.15% of Century Casinos worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Century Casinos by 137.4% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,279,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,407,000 after purchasing an additional 740,226 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Century Casinos by 64.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,856,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,011,000 after purchasing an additional 729,755 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Century Casinos by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,594,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,463,000 after purchasing an additional 201,679 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Century Casinos by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 971,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,425,000 after purchasing an additional 165,200 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Century Casinos by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,959,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,010,000 after purchasing an additional 135,673 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.88% of the company’s stock.

CNTY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Century Casinos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Century Casinos from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. TheStreet cut Century Casinos from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Century Casinos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Union Gaming Research upgraded Century Casinos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.63.

In other Century Casinos news, VP Timothy Allen Wright sold 5,000 shares of Century Casinos stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.99, for a total transaction of $44,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $44,950. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Dinah Corbaci sold 14,000 shares of Century Casinos stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.56, for a total value of $119,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,328. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CNTY opened at $7.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $218.80 million, a PE ratio of 82.56, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.87 and a 200-day moving average of $8.74. Century Casinos, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.77 and a 52 week high of $10.41.

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $52.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.75 million. Century Casinos had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 1.52%. Equities analysts anticipate that Century Casinos, Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Century Casinos Company Profile

Century Casinos, Inc operates as a casino entertainment company worldwide. The company develops and operates gaming establishments, as well as related lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. It owns and operates casinos in North America, England, and Poland; a racetrack and entertainment center in Canada; and pari-mutuel off-track betting network in southern Alberta, Canada.

