Invesco Ltd. Lowers Position in Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS)

Invesco Ltd. lowered its holdings in Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 759 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.28% of Flexsteel Industries worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flexsteel Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $578,000. Parthenon LLC raised its holdings in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parthenon LLC now owns 34,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. RBF Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 72,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 17,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 101,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. 64.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Flexsteel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ FLXS opened at $15.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $117.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.05 and a beta of 1.55. Flexsteel Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.98 and a 1-year high of $25.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.18 and its 200 day moving average is $17.78.

Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 26th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $100.21 million for the quarter. Flexsteel Industries had a negative net margin of 7.35% and a positive return on equity of 0.70%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 7th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.86%.

In other news, insider Michael Joseph Mcclaflin acquired 2,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.52 per share, with a total value of $31,772.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,772. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jerald K. Dittmer acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.39 per share, for a total transaction of $66,950.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 11,650 shares of company stock worth $156,978. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Flexsteel Industries Company Profile

Flexsteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, and markets residential and contract upholstered and wood furniture products in the United States. It offers its products for use in home, hotel, healthcare, recreational vehicle, marine, and office applications. The company distributes its products through its sales force and independent representatives.

