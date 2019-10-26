Invesco Ltd. Has $353,000 Stock Holdings in Neuberger Berman New York Muncipl Fd Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NBO)

Invesco Ltd. cut its holdings in Neuberger Berman New York Muncipl Fd Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NBO) by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,563 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Neuberger Berman New York Muncipl Fd were worth $353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Neuberger Berman New York Muncipl Fd by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 4,282 shares in the last quarter.

Get Neuberger Berman New York Muncipl Fd alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN NBO opened at $12.43 on Friday. Neuberger Berman New York Muncipl Fd Inc has a 52 week low of $11.00 and a 52 week high of $12.85.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $0.0393 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th.

About Neuberger Berman New York Muncipl Fd

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in tax-exempt municipal bonds with remaining maturities of less than 15 years.

See Also: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for Neuberger Berman New York Muncipl Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuberger Berman New York Muncipl Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.