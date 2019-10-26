Invesco Ltd. Buys Shares of 4,850 Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. MRA Associates USA LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. First Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, SevenBridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000.

BSV stock opened at $80.76 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $77.67 and a 52 week high of $81.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $80.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.32.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

