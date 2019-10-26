Intermediate Capital Group (LON:ICP) Sets New 12-Month High at $1,471.00

Intermediate Capital Group plc (LON:ICP) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,471 ($19.22) and last traded at GBX 1,467 ($19.17), with a volume of 200389 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,437 ($18.78).

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intermediate Capital Group in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Intermediate Capital Group from GBX 1,329 ($17.37) to GBX 1,650 ($21.56) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Intermediate Capital Group from GBX 1,530 ($19.99) to GBX 1,635 ($21.36) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Intermediate Capital Group in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Intermediate Capital Group in a research report on Monday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Intermediate Capital Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,534.80 ($20.05).

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,408.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,326.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.18, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.39.

In other Intermediate Capital Group news, insider Vijay Bharadia sold 4,570 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,392 ($18.19), for a total transaction of £63,614.40 ($83,123.48). Also, insider Michael (Rusty) Nelligan bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,415 ($18.49) per share, for a total transaction of £141,500 ($184,894.81).

Intermediate Capital Group Company Profile (LON:ICP)

Intermediate Capital Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct it specializes in private debt, credit and equity investments. It invests in middle market, mature, growth capital, reinvestment, industry consolidations, bridge financing, restructuring of a shareholder base, acquisitions, public to private transactions with or without private equity backing, leveraged and acquisition finance, leveraged credit, partnership equity, management buyouts and management buyins, secondary investments, development capital, public quoted company finance, off-balance-sheet finance, refinancing and recapitalizations, and pre-IPO financing.

