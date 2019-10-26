Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. Approximately 1,231,498 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 233% from the previous session’s volume of 370,172 shares.The stock last traded at $16.45 and had previously closed at $15.16.

The textile maker reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $348.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.58 million. Interface had a return on equity of 24.81% and a net margin of 3.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS.

Get Interface alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Interface’s payout ratio is currently 17.45%.

TILE has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Interface from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. SunTrust Banks set a $17.00 target price on Interface and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. BidaskClub raised Interface from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Interface from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.33.

In other Interface news, Director Christopher G. Kennedy purchased 44,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.73 per share, with a total value of $606,316.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Interface by 100.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,992 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Interface by 678.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 4,384 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 3,821 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Interface by 783.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,724 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 4,189 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Interface during the 2nd quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in Interface by 87.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 5,818 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,722 shares in the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.72 and a 200-day moving average of $14.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.49. The stock has a market cap of $917.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 1.54.

About Interface (NASDAQ:TILE)

Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; rubber flooring under the norament and noraplan brands; and luxury vinyl tile products.

Read More: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Interface Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interface and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.